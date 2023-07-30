Report reveals status of Clippers-Kawhi Leonard extension talks

The Los Angeles Clippers will go as far as Kawhi Leonard will take them next season. Anything beyond that remains uncertain at this point.

The Clippers can sign Leonard to a max extension this offseason. Such a deal could be worth up to $220 million over four seasons.

However, LAC is in no hurry to get a deal done, according to ESPN reporter Ohm Youngmisuk. In a recent appearance on Zach Lowe’s “The Lowe Post” podcast, Youngmisuk revealed that extension talks are at a standstill between the Clippers and their star.

“I hear it’s kind of quiet right now,” Youngmisuk said, via RealGM. “There is no rush on an extension for Kawhi Leonard.”

Youngmisuk’s report echoes a previous update from Lowe back in June. Lowe stated that the Clippers have remained hesitant to ink both Leonard and running mate Paul George to long-term extensions due to health concerns. George will be eligible for an extension in September.

Leonard and George can both opt out of the final year of their contracts at season’s end. They are currently playing on identical deals that pay them $45.6 million this coming season with a $48.8 million option for the 2024-25 season.

Leonard has played in just 161 regular season games in four years with the Clippers. He missed the entire 2021-22 season recovering from a torn ACL. George has not fared that much better. He’s suited up in 189 Clippers regular season contests in that same span.

Since joining forces back in 2019, Leonard and George have played in just 142 or around 41% of all games together in the regular season and playoffs combined.

H/T Bleacher Report