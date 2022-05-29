Coco Gauff had message about Celtics-Heat after her big win

Coco Gauff is once again in the French Open quarterfinals after she defeated Elise Mertens on Sunday, but tennis is not the only thing on her mind. Gauff is apparently thinking about the NBA playoffs, too.

Following her win over Mertens, Gauff decided to give a prediction for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. She took a marker and wrote “Heat in 7” on one of the TV camera lenses.

Gauff grew up in Delray Beach, Fla., which is not far from Miami. Her father owns a sports bar in Delray Beach. The business gained a lot of attention during Gauff’s run at Wimbledon three years ago.

The Heat certainly have momentum heading into Game 7 after they defeated the Celtics on the road in Game 6. Gauff is not the only one who thinks they will advance to the NBA Finals, though her opinion is obviously a bit biased.