Cody Zeller, Isaiah Hartenstein hit with technical fouls over scuffle under basket

Three players were called for technical fouls over a scuffle under the basket late in the third quarter of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks on Saturday.

Julius Randle was shooting the second of two free throws with his Knicks down 87-68 and 24.1 seconds left in the third quarter. Randle missed his free throw but the Knicks got the rebound, missed a shot, got another offensive rebound, and then Immanuel Quickley made a floater.

While Quickley’s shot was in the air, Randle had shoved Cody Zeller under the basket, so Zeller shoved Randle back. Then Isaiah Hartenstein stepped in to defend Randle and pushed Zeller in the back. Miami’s Caleb Martin also came in and pushed Hartenstein.

Cody Zeller shoves Julius Randle and Isaiah Hartenstein quickly responds. pic.twitter.com/oNBIIRc5Xl — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) May 6, 2023

Zeller and Hartenstein were called for double-technical fouls, while Martin also received a technical foul.

Randle got to shoot a free throw but missed it, keeping the score at 87-70.

The series was tied 1-1 entering Game 3.