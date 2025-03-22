Jameis Winston signs with new team in free agency

Jameis Winston has a new team.

Winston is signing a 2-year deal with the New York Giants for $8 million, according to Jordan Schultz. The contract could be worth up to $16 million with incentives.

The amount of money Winston is receiving suggests he will be a backup quarterback for the team. $4 million per season is in line with what a backup QB receives, and not a lower-tier starting quarterback.

What will be interesting to see is what the Giants do about the starting quarterback job. The team is in the mix for Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and even Joe Flacco. They could also use the No. 3 overall draft pick on a quarterback. Shedeur Sanders has long shown his interest in going to the Giants and could be available when they pick.

Prior to signing Winston, the Giants only had one quarterback on their roster — Tommy DeVito. Now they have two and still are expected to bring in someone to start.

Winston, 31, played in 12 games last season and made seven starts. He passed for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Browns went 2-5 in his starts. Prior to his one year with Cleveland, Winston spent four seasons in New Orleans and appeared in 21 games, making 10 starts. He was a starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2015-2019 and led the NFL with 5,109 yards in 2019 but also threw a league-worst 30 interceptions.