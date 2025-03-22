Boxing legend George Foreman dies — dead at 76

All-time boxing icon George Foreman has died.

Foreman’s family announced in a post to Instagram on Friday night that the heavyweight boxing legend had passed away at the age of 76.

“Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones,” the family wrote. “A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.

Apr 15, 2023; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Portrait of former heavyweight champion George Foreman. In 1973 he won the unified heavyweight title and retired in 1977. Foreman returned to the ring in 1994 and at age 45 again won the heavyweight title. He is the subject of a new film Big George Foreman.

“A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family,” added the statement by the family. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

Nicknamed “Big George,” Foreman was a giant both inside and outside of the ring. He debuted in 1969 and won his first 40 professional bouts, becoming the world heavyweight champion in 1973 with a stunning knockout victory over Joe Frazier. Foreman then suffered the first defeat of his pro career in 1974, losing to Muhammad Ali in the iconic “Rumble in the Jungle” fight.

Also a gold medalist at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, Foreman initially retired in 1977 to become a preacher. But he surprisingly announced his return to the ring 10 years in 1987 at the age of 38 and continued to fight until his late 40s. In 1994 at the age of 45, Foreman regained his heavyweight title, defeating Michael Moorer by knockout to become the oldest world champion in boxing history. Foreman then retired for good at the age of 48 in 1997, holding a career record of 76-5 with a whopping 68 knockouts.

After his second retirement, Foreman remained in the public spotlight thanks to his work as a pitchman. He cemented his status as a pop culture icon with his namesake The George Foreman Grill (which initially debuted in 1994) and also as a spokesman for Meineke Car Care Center.

The last that we had heard from Foreman was when he was offering his support to other prominent sports figures amidst their own health battles.