Colin Cowherd gets duped on the air by fake Luka Doncic story

Colin Cowherd can now add getting Centel’d to his resume.

The veteran sports radio host Cowherd fell victim to a fake story by a famous parody account this week. While appearing Monday on his FOX Sports show “The Herd,” Cowherd had Rachel Nichols on as a guest and was speaking to her about Luka Doncic’s recent performance for the Los Angeles Lakers.

At one point in the conversation, Cowherd said, “I saw a story where [the Dallas Mavericks] won’t let Luka jerseys in the building in Dallas.”

Unfortunately for Cowherd, the “source” of that info about Doncic was the notorious NBACentel, the satirical account that parodies NBACentral, which is a popular aggregator of legitimate NBA news on X.

You can see the original (entirely fake) post by NBACentel here.

Not long after Cowherd’s remarks aired, NBACentel claimed credit for successfully duping him.

Colin Cowherd got CENTEL’D. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/QQ3yDtUBDL pic.twitter.com/DyKLdcpw0Y — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) February 24, 2025

The Mavericks have certainly sparked backlash for other supposedly disrespectful moves on Doncic ever since trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month. But banning Doncic jerseys from American Airlines Center has not, in fact, been one of them.

A few years ago, it was “Ballsack Sports” who was the leading parody account on social media, even successfully fooling multiple ESPN personalities like Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins. But now it appears NBACentel has taken over the crown in 2025.

As for Cowherd himself, it definitely has not been the greatest month of February for him. A few weeks ago, he had to leave suddenly in the middle of a live show because he was feeling ill.