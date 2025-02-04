Colin Cowherd sends message after leaving show with illness

Colin Cowherd sent a message via social media on Monday after leaving his show due to an illness.

Cowherd was hosting his weekday show “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Monday and took a quick, unscheduled break because he was not feeling well. Cowherd told his viewers/listeners he was “getting very, very sick very, very quickly” and went to a break.

Co-host Jason McIntyre went on to host the rest of the show.

Cowherd later wrote a note on social media to address his situation.

“Thank you for all the texts, calls, and concern. Sincerely touching. Rough hour but I’ll be fine. That damn Luka trade may have just overwhelmed me,” Cowherd wrote on X.

Maybe this was just a day where Cowherd was trying hard to “play hurt” and it just didn’t work. It’s understandable why he would have wanted to be on air to host his show after such a huge weekend where both Luka Doncic and De’Aaron Fox were traded.

McIntyre did say on the show that hopefully Cowherd would be back on Tuesday.

Cowherd, 61, has been hosting his show on FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports Radio since he joined the network after leaving ESPN in 2015.