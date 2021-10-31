Report: Collin Sexton wanted insane amount of money from Cavs

One Cleveland Cavaliers player apparently wanted a Sexton of money from the team.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reported this week that Cavs guard Collin Sexton’s camp asked for an extension comparable to that of fellow 2018 draftees De’Aaron Fox and Jamal Murray. Cleveland was not interested in anything close to that though and instead wanted to see how Sexton would fit next to rookie big man Evan Mobley first.

Fox (five years, $163 million) and Murray (five years, $170 million) both got max contract extensions from their respective teams. But both players have complete skillsets at the guard position, and the latter already helped lead his team to the conference finals. Sexton is on par with those guys as a scorer but still has limitations as a playmaker and as a defender.

Lloyd also says that the Cavs were hesitant to do anything lofty with Sexton since Darius Garland is also due for an extension next summer and Jarrett Allen is already on the books for $100 million. The 22-year-old Sexton will now be a restricted free agent after the season since he could not agree to an extension with the team.

There have also been concerns about Sexton’s rapport with his teammates, so it is worth wondering how much the Cavs see him as part of their future.

Photo: Jan 4, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) passes the ball during pregame against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports