Conor McGregor has bizarre sideline moment with NBA center

Conor McGregor made a surprise appearance during Monday’s NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz.

With about five minutes left in the second quarter, McGregor was seen walking past the Bucks’ bench at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. But before he returned to his courtside seat, the former UFC champion made an abrupt U-turn and walked up to Bucks center Brook Lopez.

The two exchanged pleasantries before Lopez stood up and stared McGregor down like the two were at a pre-fight weigh-in. The 7’1″ Lopez completely dwarfed the 5’8″ McGregor.

Brook Lopez x Conor McGregor sizing each other up, hilarious 😂. pic.twitter.com/pgWaOHoe2I — Ben Sig (@sig_50) January 28, 2025

Brook and mcgregor LMAOOOO😭 pic.twitter.com/vbVUh9ibsC — Formerly GiannisWorld (@GiannisWorld_) January 28, 2025

The size difference was so glaring that Lopez’s head went out of frame as he stood up in the second video.

Lopez explained what happened after the game.

“[Conor McGregor] asked me how tall I was,” Lopez told reporters “I let him know. He asked me to stand up and I did. And I knew at that point once I got up, I had to size him up. I had to do a little something. I’ve seen the face-offs before, so I knew I had to do my part.”

Lopez added that if something was “going to happen,” the former All-Star would hire known fight enthusiast Damian Lillard as his promoter and trainer.

Despite McGregor’s lengthy resume of success in the octagon, it’s hard to pick against Lopez in a hypothetical fight. While Lopez said that he had “nothing” in terms of fight experience, he and his twin brother Robin Lopez have been known to lay the smack down on opposing team mascots.

Lopez tallied 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks in the 125-110 Bucks win.