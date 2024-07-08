Everyone said same thing about Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg is already viewed as the likely No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and his efforts at USA Basketball camp are only reinforcing that notion.

Flagg put on a show during Monday’s Team USA scrimmage, looking like a standout against established NBA opposition. In one sequence, he hit a three over Anthony Davis, successfully defended Davis at the other end, then beat Bam Adebayo to a tough rebound and putback.

Duke commit Cooper Flagg has taken over USA Basketball scrimmage: hits a three and then finishes a tough putback pic.twitter.com/SB3Y4fDpYt — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 8, 2024

Pretty much everyone had the same reaction to the 17-year-old’s performance: a lot of teams are going to be ready to tank for Flagg in 2024-25.

Cooper Flagg just moved tanking season up by about two months. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) July 8, 2024

If the Bulls don’t tank for Cooper Flagg, I’m going to genuinely cry. pic.twitter.com/abmDc3gvFy — Josh (@JoshRZ_) July 8, 2024

Projected 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg stole the show during today’s Team USA scrimmage. Multiple sequences on both ends of the court where Flagg looked dominant. The 17-year-old already looks the part of a franchise-changing NBA prospect against future Hall of Famers. pic.twitter.com/2DavBDs2Fn — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 8, 2024

Nets fans watching Cooper Flagg do anything: pic.twitter.com/5VNELTga9X — Jac Manuell (CT & Clowney Obsessed) (@JacManuell) July 8, 2024

The Pistons are gonna be pissed when they go 20-62 and lose the Cooper Flagg lottery @BSMotorCity

pic.twitter.com/oxXkKO92tU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 8, 2024

Flagg has already committed to Duke for next season and is almost certain to be a one-and-done college player. This video makes it pretty easy to see why.