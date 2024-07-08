Everyone said same thing about Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg is already viewed as the likely No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and his efforts at USA Basketball camp are only reinforcing that notion.
Flagg put on a show during Monday’s Team USA scrimmage, looking like a standout against established NBA opposition. In one sequence, he hit a three over Anthony Davis, successfully defended Davis at the other end, then beat Bam Adebayo to a tough rebound and putback.
Duke commit Cooper Flagg has taken over USA Basketball scrimmage: hits a three and then finishes a tough putback pic.twitter.com/SB3Y4fDpYt
— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 8, 2024
Pretty much everyone had the same reaction to the 17-year-old’s performance: a lot of teams are going to be ready to tank for Flagg in 2024-25.
Cooper Flagg just moved tanking season up by about two months.
— Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) July 8, 2024
If the Bulls don’t tank for Cooper Flagg, I’m going to genuinely cry. pic.twitter.com/abmDc3gvFy
— Josh (@JoshRZ_) July 8, 2024
Projected 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg stole the show during today’s Team USA scrimmage.
Multiple sequences on both ends of the court where Flagg looked dominant.
The 17-year-old already looks the part of a franchise-changing NBA prospect against future Hall of Famers. pic.twitter.com/2DavBDs2Fn
— Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 8, 2024
Nets fans watching Cooper Flagg do anything: pic.twitter.com/5VNELTga9X
— Jac Manuell (CT & Clowney Obsessed) (@JacManuell) July 8, 2024
The Pistons are gonna be pissed when they go 20-62 and lose the Cooper Flagg lottery @BSMotorCity
pic.twitter.com/oxXkKO92tU
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 8, 2024
Flagg has already committed to Duke for next season and is almost certain to be a one-and-done college player. This video makes it pretty easy to see why.