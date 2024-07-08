 Skip to main content
Everyone said same thing about Cooper Flagg

July 8, 2024
by Grey Papke
Cooper Flagg looking on

Oct 20, 2023; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils recruit Cooper Flagg during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Flagg is already viewed as the likely No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and his efforts at USA Basketball camp are only reinforcing that notion.

Flagg put on a show during Monday’s Team USA scrimmage, looking like a standout against established NBA opposition. In one sequence, he hit a three over Anthony Davis, successfully defended Davis at the other end, then beat Bam Adebayo to a tough rebound and putback.

Pretty much everyone had the same reaction to the 17-year-old’s performance: a lot of teams are going to be ready to tank for Flagg in 2024-25.

Flagg has already committed to Duke for next season and is almost certain to be a one-and-done college player. This video makes it pretty easy to see why.

Cooper Flagg
