Courtney Lee wants to join Mavericks in Orlando despite calf injury

Courtney Lee may not be able to help the Dallas Mavericks on the court next month, but he is still hoping to help the team in other ways.

Lee told the Mavs that he wants to join them in the NBA bubble at Disney World, Marc Stein reported on Saturday.

The Mavericks' Courtney Lee notified the team this week that he is eager to join them at Disney World despite a calf injury expected to end his season, league sources say. Lee is a popular veteran in the Dallas locker room who emerged as a starter in March before the NBA shutdown — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 27, 2020

Lee is in his second season with the Mavericks and highly regarded in terms of leadership and team chemistry. He suffered a calf injury during the league’s shutdown that required surgery that is expected to prevent him from being able to play during the restart.

The 34-year-old guard played in just 14.4 minutes per game and averaged 4.5 points per game this season. The Mavericks were 40-27 when the season was suspended, which has them seventh in the West.