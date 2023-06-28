Cookie store chain has great response to Tobias Harris’ trade comment

Tobias Harris has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, and fans in Philadelphia now have even more reason to root for the star forward to remain with the 76ers.

Several teams have contacted the Sixers since the season ended to see if Harris is available. Philadelphia is reportedly unwilling to trade the 30-year-old unless they are blown away by an offer. Harris seems to think 76ers fans are not as enthusiastic about him, however.

Harris told reporters this week that he believes some fans in Philly would “trade me for a Crumbl Cookie.”

“Casual Sixers fans, they’ll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie. But at the end of the day, they have to realize that you’re not getting a 6-foot-9 forward back who can damn near shoot 40% from three, guard the other team’s best player, shoot, post up, drive and play 70-plus games a year,” Harris said. “I believe we have the right talent to be a championship team and we have the right pieces and the right culture. With a new coach, I’m excited for what we’re going to bring to the table.”

For those who are unfamiliar with it, Crumbl Cookies is a dessert chain that specializes in fresh-baked cookies. Harris helped the franchise launch a location in Wynnewood, Penn., last year.

And now that Harris made the quip about Sixers fans, Crumbl Cookies is offering a free cookie to everyone in Philadelphia if Harris remains with the team.

It sounds like those free sweets are coming. Harris’ name was included in a rumor about a three-team blockbuster deal, but there is no reason to think that will come together. He should be bringing his 14.7 points per game back to Philly next season. The free cookies are a nice bonus.