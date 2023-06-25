 Skip to main content
Suns insider shoots down ‘total BS’ blockbuster trade rumor

June 25, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Deandre Ayton looks ahead

Jan 3, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) against the New York Knicks at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Deandre Ayton has been the subject of numerous trade rumors in recent months, but a longtime Phoenix radio host says there is no truth to one of the latest.

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported over the weekend that the Phoenix Suns are trying to find a way to acquire Tobias Harris from the Philadelphia 76ers. The problem, according to Pompey, is that the Suns would want to include Ayton in the deal, and the Sixers have no interest in the former No. 1 overall pick.

The Suns are supposedly looking for a third team to get involved in trade talks between them and Philadelphia, but the 76ers are reportedly unwilling to go that route.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in Phoenix says none of that is true. He reiterated on Sunday that the Suns are not looking to trade Ayton.

Gambadoro has been saying that for quite some time, and the report about the Suns wanting Harris did not change his mind. Everything Gambadoro said meshes with what Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on Sunday, which is that the Suns are keeping Ayton and believe “his value to the franchise is at an all-time high.”

It may be that the market for Ayton is practically nonexistent due to his poor play in the postseason and the $102 million he is owed over the next three seasons. We also know that Ayton did not get along with his former coach and seems to be off to a good start with Frank Vogel.

Unless something changes, the Suns seem committed to seeing how their Big 3 of Ayton, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal meshes together.

