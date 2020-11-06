Mavericks could trade for Rudy Gobert?

The Dallas Mavericks could be poised to add some more size to their frontline this offseason.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe said in an article Thursday that several rival executives have pitched Dallas as a possible trade destination for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Lowe notes Gobert, 28, is eligible for a supermax. He also says the thinking makes sense for the Mavs to acquire a rim-running, defensive-minded center. Lowe does voice skepticism though about Dallas potentially committing $65 million combined to Gobert and Kristaps Porzingis.

While Porzingis is one of the tallest players in the NBA at 7-foot-3, he has a very different skillset from Gobert. Porzingis generates most of his offense from the perimeter and is agile enough to defend in space. Gobert plays around the basket offensively and is arguably the league’s top rim protector.

Beyone Porzingis, the Mavs mostly rely on Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell (both 6-foot-10) in the frontcourt. 7-foot-4 Boban Marjanovic is more of a limited-minute player. Gobert, an All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, would be a tremendous fit. The league may also be trending towards bigger lineups after the Los Angeles Lakers won this year’s championship, in large part by dominating the interior.

As for the Jazz, they have a decision to make with Gobert, who will be a free agent after the season. Some reports suggest that Gobert sticking around in Utah for the long run may ultimately be untenable.