Damian Lillard goes on 4th quarter rampage in Bucks debut

The Milwaukee Bucks faithful got their first taste of “Dame Time” on Thursday night.

Damian Lillard went off in the fourth quarter of his Bucks’ 118-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

The Bucks led for a majority of the contest. But after a pair of Tyrese Maxey free throws midway through the fourth quarter, Milwaukee was trailing 102-94 with fewer than seven minutes in the ballgame.

Lillard scored 14 points in the game’s final four minutes to lead a comeback. He connected on two three-pointers, a three-point play, and got fouled while shooting a three-pointer.

The All-Star guard hit the dagger triple with Kelly Oubre Jr. draped all over him to give the Bucks a 5-point lead with just over a minute left.

DAMIAN LILLARD AS ADVERTISED. pic.twitter.com/NuqdzO4dzm — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 27, 2023

Lillard totaled 39 points on 9-of-20 shooting in his Bucks debut. He also went a perfect 17-of-17 from the charity stripe.

The Bucks star scored in a variety of ways throughout the contest, including a quick burst of buckets in the second quarter. The 90-second sequence might provide a preview of how Milwaukee will try to free him up throughout the season.

The Bucks set screens at the logo for Damian Lillard on three plays in a row. Good luck stopping this pic.twitter.com/kEdTlkKvuO — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 27, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo just sat back and relaxed on offense for much of crunch time.

If the Greek Freak’s first game with Lillard is any indication, the Bucks could be as dangerous as any team this season.