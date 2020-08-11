Damian Lillard reportedly apologized to Paul George for sister’s remarks

Damian Lillard and Paul George traded some shots on social media over the weekend, as did some of their family members, but they appear to have resolved things.

Reporter Chris B. Haynes said during TNT’s broadcast of the Mavericks-Trail Blazers game on Tuesday that George and Lillard have since talked to clear the air.

“Sources informed me that George recently reached out to Lillard to clear the air, explaining that he had no beef, and clarifying that it was just competitive banter on his part,” Haynes said. “Sources say Lillard apologizes for remarks made by one of his family members and stated why he said what he said after the loss to the Clippers. Both stars relayed there were no hard feelings and agreed to turn the page.”

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley taunted Lillard for missing some free throws in the final minute of Portland’s loss to the Clippers. Beverley, George and Lillard all traded shots on Instagram afterwards. But things took an ugly turn when Lillard’s sister and George’s girlfriend got involved.

According to Haynes, the two star players have since worked things out. Lillard has kept his head straight and even came out with a 50-point game in his next contest. Now, the Clippers apparently view Portland as a dangerous team.