Damian Lillard addresses Chauncey Billups’ past sexual assault case

Damian Lillard on Saturday addressed Chauncey Billups’ past sexual assault case.

Billups is expected to be hired as the Portland Trail Blazers’ next head coach. Billups is currently an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers. He has previously been a candidate for front office roles as well.

Billups, 44, is being hired despite being involved in a sexual assault case in 1997. He and two others were sued in civil court for an alleged sexual assault of a woman in 1997. The matter was settled out of court.

Portland reportedly investigated the matter, including receiving Billups’ account of what happened. They reportedly plan to move forward with the hire.

On Saturday, Lillard addressed the situation on Twitter. A fan questioned Lillard about supporting Billups’ candidacy. Lillard said that he was unaware of the past case and doesn’t support “those things.”

Really? I was asked what coaches I like of the names I “heard” and I named them. Sorry I wasn’t aware of their history I didn’t read the news when I was 7/8yrs old. I don’t support Those things … but if this the route y’all wana come at me… say less https://t.co/N1GPkX3Ohd — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 26, 2021

Lillard is a franchise cornerstone for the Blazers. He reportedly wanted to have some input regarding the team’s hire and also supported Jason Kidd, who has a domestic violence arrest in his past. Lillard is likely looking at the matter from purely a basketball standpoint.