Damian Lillard exits playoff game with finger injury

Damian Lillard exited Thursday’s playoff game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers with a finger injury.

Lillard tried to reach in for a steal as Anthony Davis drove past him in the third quarter. He appeared to jam his left index finger and was in immediate pain.

Damian Lillard appears to injure left index finger, heads back to locker room. pic.twitter.com/xZJvSx9QmO — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) August 21, 2020

Lillard exited the game and was examined on the sideline by a trainer. He ended up heading to the locker room and was later reported to have a dislocated left index finger.

Lillard had 18 points and shot 6-for-14 including 1-for-7 on threes prior to exiting. The Portland guard has been the hottest player in the bubble, dropping 61 points in one game and demanding respect on his name.