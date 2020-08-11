Video: Damian Lillard demands respect on his name after 61-point game

Damian Lillard was feeling himself after a big game for the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Lillard scored 61 points to lift Portland to a 124-121 win over the Dallas Mavericks. He was 17/32 from the field, including nine three-pointers and a perfect 18-18 performance at the line.

After the game ended, Lillard’s competitive attitude was still on display. He could be seen demanding some respect on his name.

Lillard was absolutely locked in for that game. This is becoming a pattern for him, as he scored 51 points on Sunday night and 45 points two games before that.

Lillard only wanted to continue the NBA season if his team was given a chance to make the playoffs. They were given that opportunity, and he is taking advantage. Portland is now a half-game ahead of Memphis for the final playoff spot in the West. And nobody wants to face them in the playoffs.

Lillard received some recognition from his peers immediately as well:

dame man…. — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) August 12, 2020