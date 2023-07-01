Damian Lillard makes decision about future with Trail Blazers

After years of speculation, Damian Lillard is finally ready to move on from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard has requested a trade from the Blazers, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. While it is unclear if the Blazers will grant his request, it sounds likely that they will now begin engaging with other teams.

BREAKING NEWS: Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has requested a trade this morning, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/Udi1h7OQyA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2023

Lillard has been remarkably loyal to Portland, remaining committed to the team despite down seasons and no real chances of winning an NBA title. Even this summer, it appeared that Lillard would be willing to stay if the team could make moves to put them in playoff contention. That was never really realistic, however, even though the team spent big on the first day of free agency.

Lillard does not have a no-trade clause, but the Blazers will probably want to do right by him when dealing him. He has already mentioned two destinations previously as being of interest to him.

Long regarded as one of the league’s best scorers, Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game in 58 games last season. He turns 33 next month, but has still demonstrated the ability to play at a very high level when healthy.