Damian Lillard has funny reaction to Kyrie Irving teasing his celebration

Kyrie Irving came close to stealing Damian Lillard’s swag on Monday, and now Lillard is having a little bit of fun with it.

The Brooklyn Nets star Irving exploded for 40 points in a win over the New York Knicks. After hitting a clutch shot in the fourth quarter, Irving teased Lillard’s famous “Dame Time” celebration before ultimately stopping short.

#kyrie hit a clutch 3 and thought about doing the “Dame time” celebration pic.twitter.com/Gp9tTvj1jz — Scoreboard (@Scoreboard_US) April 6, 2021

The Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard had a great reaction to the moment. Lillard tweeted that he was getting Dragonfly Jones vibes from Irving, referencing the old Martin Lawrence character.

Dragon fly jones vibes in this pic lol https://t.co/q8H714rKe3 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 6, 2021

Despite being rival point guards, Irving and Lillard do seem fairly close. The former apparently recognizes the sanctity of “Dame Time” as well.