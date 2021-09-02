Did Damian Lillard hint he wants Ben Simmons on Blazers?

Damian Lillard may be eyeing the NBA’s most available All-Star right now.

A fan tweeted a Photoshopped image to Lillard this week of Lillard alongside Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, both wearing Portland Trail Blazers uniforms. Lillard then proceeded to “like” the tweet.

Looks like Dame likes Ben Simmons to be in Portland pic.twitter.com/SKxbY6pv5S — (@MVPohming) September 2, 2021

The “like” is still visible on Lillard’s Twitter page.

The Simmons situation in Philadelphia has gotten pretty ugly with certain reports even claiming that the former No. 1 overall pick wants to play for a West Coast team. Lillard himself has been the topic of recent trade rumors as well, but he is putting those to rest for the time being.

Portland probably cannot house three high-usage players in their backcourt, so they might have to part with CJ McCollum, Lillard’s longtime co-star, in any trade for Simmons. But the Blazers are intent on building a contender around Lillard. A blockbuster trade for Simmons may be one way to do that.