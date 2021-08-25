Damian Lillard addresses trade rumors in Instagram live session

Damian Lillard has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate all offseason, but the star point guard star continues to insist he has not asked the Portland Trail Blazers to move him.

Lillard answered some questions from fans during an Instagram live session on Tuesday night. Naturally, he was asked several times if he expects to leave the Blazers this offseason. He said he is not going anywhere “right now, at least.”

Damian Lillard on leaving PDX: "I'm not leaving PDX not right now at least," Says Lillard. #RipCity #NBA #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/aRwnuaR1hQ — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) August 25, 2021

A report in July claimed a Lillard trade request was imminent, but the six-time All-Star quickly disputed that and called out the person who reported it. Lillard has, however, made it clear that he is not thrilled with Portland’s offseason.

Lillard has been with the Blazers since they drafted him in 2012. He understandably wants to compete for a championship, and at least one team has supposedly been determined to acquire him. If Portland gets off to a rough start next season, Lillard may quickly reevaluate his future.