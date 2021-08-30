Blazers reportedly focused on building around Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has been the subject of trade rumors for several months now, but there has been no indication that the Portland Trail Blazers are willing to move their best player. For now, they still want to prove to Lillard that they can contend for a title with him.

Shams Charania of The Athletic wrote on Monday that the Blazers are “fully focused” on building around Lillard. The six-time All-Star is evaluating the team’s situation and future prospects, but he is reportedly planning to report to training camp.

A report in July claimed a Lillard trade request was imminent, but he quickly disputed that and called out the person who reported it. Lillard has, however, made it clear that he is not thrilled with Portland’s offseason.

In a recent Instagram live session, Lillard said he is not leaving Portland “right now, at least.” You can see that video here.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been the team most frequently linked to Lillard. It seems like their ideal offseason would consist of finding a way to parlay a Ben Simmons trade into acquiring Lillard. If Lillard does not demand a trade, that seems unlikely to happen.