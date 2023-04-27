Damian Lillard has interesting social media post after Bucks’ elimination

Damian Lillard appears to be activating vulture mode.

The Portland Trail Blazers star guard Lillard had an interesting post to social media on Wednesday after the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs (after a massive collapse, no less). Lillard retweeted a Photoshopped image of himself and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo both wearing Blazers jerseys.

Damian Lillard’s latest retweet 👀 How many games would Dame and Giannis win together? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/V15mLJ1YpD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2023

Lillard, who since undid the retweet, has been vocal for years about his desire for more veteran help in Portland. He turns 33 in the summer and sounded frustrated in his exit press conference this season (the second consecutive one without playoff basketball for the Blazers).

Granted, the Bucks will almost assuredly never trade Antetokounmpo, and he cannot become a free agent until 2025 at the earliest. If Lillard and the Blazers want another big name on their team, maybe they would be better off targeting this more realistic target.