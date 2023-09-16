Damian Lillard shares interesting post on his Instagram

The Damian Lillard trade noise has quieted down over the past few weeks. But the Portland Trail Blazers star appears to still be dead set on a move to his team of choice.

Lillard reignited trade rumors to the Miami Heat once more through his now-deleted Instagram story post. The 7-time All-Star was tagged in a fan’s Instagram post with a rather interesting caption.

“Future Heat Legend Damian Lillard soon,” the fan’s story read.

Lillard reposted the story on his own account for all of his 10 million followers to see. The Blazers guard deleted it shortly after.

Dame post and delete on his IG story 👀 (h/t @ClutchPoints) pic.twitter.com/AFKrbBatCs — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 15, 2023

The news of Lillard’s trade request broke on July 1. It was widely reported that Lillard specifically preferred to be traded to the Heat with the potential to hold out if he was dealt to any other franchise.

With NBA training camps set to begin in a matter of weeks, there has been renewed buzz surrounding the previously stagnant Lillard-to-Heat talks.

Lillard and the Blazers have missed the playoffs in the last two seasons. With the Blazers star entering his age-33 season, his window to star on a championship contender is already starting to close.

Lillard averaged 32.3 points and 7.3 assists across 58 games for the Blazers last season. The Blazers finished with a 33-49 record — the third worst in the Western Conference.