Damian Lillard recruiting Draymond Green to Blazers?

Damian Lillard may be after one of his longtime Western Conference rivals on the recruiting trail.

Green’s Golden State Warriors were eliminated on Friday with a loss in the play-in tournament to the Memphis Grizzlies. After the game, the Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard retweeted a post that read, “Keep tripping on Draymond, he’ll be in a Blazers jersey on y’all a–.”

Damian Lillard retweeted a post about Draymond Green joining the Blazers after the Warriors were eliminated by the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/JCNbmGMUp1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 22, 2021

The retweet is still clearly visible on Lillard’s Twitter page.

The former Defensive Player of the Year Green cannot become a free agent until 2023, so the Blazers would have to trade for him if they want Green any time in the near future.

As for Lillard, the retweet seems pretty on-brand. Earlier this year, we already heard reports that he was pushing for Portland to acquire Green.