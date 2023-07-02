 Skip to main content
Damian Lillard issues response to fans after trade request

July 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Damian Lillard in a Blazers jersey

Dec 16, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard has made his first public comments since he asked the Portland Trail Blazers for a trade, and it is mostly directed at fans who might be critical of his request.

Lillard responded to a tweet from Chad Doing of Rip City Radio in which Doing voices his surprise to see Blazers fans “turning on Lillard.” The guard suggested he was taking the high road, but questioned which fans were turning against him and seemed to question why.

Whatever Lillard’s intent, the tweet does come off as him defending himself for his trade request. As he points out, he has been very clear about his desire to win despite his loyalty to Portland. The guard has spent his entire 11-year career with the Blazers, so nobody can accuse him of trying to force his way out prematurely.

Lillard’s trade demand was made on Saturday, and it is clear he has one destination in mind. The Blazers, however, are doing their due diligence in looking for suitable offers.

