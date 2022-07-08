Damian Lillard makes significant commitment to Blazers

Loyalty may have an expiration date, but Damian Lillard’s loyalty certainly does not.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Friday that Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a two-year maximum contract extension worth an estimated $120 million. The new deal will take Lillard’s contract through the 2026-27 season for a total of five years and nearly $270 million. That makes Lillard one of the highest earners in NBA history, Charania notes.

Lillard, who will turn 32 later this month, had three years remaining on his existing contract and could have become a free agent in 2025. But with this latest agreement, Lillard is signed until the age of 37, all but ensuring that he remains with the Blazers for his entire NBA career.

The six-time All-Star Lillard had recently faced rumors of uncertainty over his future in Portland, particularly because of his alleged relationship with franchise owner Jody Allen. But Lillard appears to have sent those rumors to the canvas with this latest commitment to the Blazers.