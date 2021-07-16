Report: Damian Lillard planning to request trade from Blazers

Damian Lillard has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate this offseason, and the star point guard reportedly wants a fresh start.

Henry Abbott of TrueHoop said Friday that he was told by a source close to Lillard that the six-time All-Star plans to ask the Portland Trail Blazers for a trade in the coming days.

Abbott also reports that billionaire Jody Allen is planning to sell the Blazers. That could be relevant to the Lillard situation. While Lillard has three years remaining on his contract and very little leverage, Allen might be leery of trying to sell the team amid turmoil. Depending on how determined Lillard is to force his way out of Portland, the situation has the potential to turn ugly like we saw with Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans.

There have been reports all offseason that Lillard may be open to a trade, but this is the first we have heard of his plans to request one.

Lillard openly said last month that he wanted the Blazers to hire Jason Kidd as their next head coach. Kidd was reportedly uncomfortable with Lillard recruiting him publicly and withdrew his name from consideration for the job. He was then hired as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, and the Blazers hired Chauncey Billups.

Lillard averaged 28.8 points and 7.5 assists per game last season. His trade value is obviously through the roof, but the Blazers will undoubtedly want a lot in return. If Lillard leaves, another Portland star may not be far behind him.