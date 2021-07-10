ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst clarifies Damian Lillard comment

ESPN NBA reporter Brian Windhorst issued a clarification on Twitter Friday for a comment he made on TV earlier in the day regarding Damian Lillard.

Windhorst appeared on “SportsCenter” Friday and talked about Lillard’s status. Windhorst published an article a day earlier regarding Lillard’s future with the Portland Trail Blazers. Rather than publicly saying he had no interest in leaving Portland, Lillard said Thursday that he will keep his conversations between him and the team.

During his “SportsCenter” appearance, Windhorst said Lillard is closer to wanting a trade than he has been in the past. He also said Lillard’s people have been making threats to both the Blazers and other teams.

“People around Damian Lillard have been saber-rattling both behind the scenes with other teams, and also with the Trail Blazers themselves,” Windhorst said. “I don’t think he’s gotten to that threshold yet, but I think he’s closer than he has been in the past. And I think those comments yesterday were revealing in that regard.”

It seems that one of Lillard’s representatives did not appreciate the choice of words and reached out to him or his bosses. The result was Windhorst issuing a clarification.

Earlier on SportsCenter I misspoke when discussing Damian Lillard. I incorrectly said Lillard’s camp had been in touch with teams. What I meant to relate was teams are monitoring his situation in case they need to take action. My error. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 9, 2021

Regardless of who has been in touch with whom, the main takeaway remains the same: Lillard is not as attached to the Blazers as he has been in the past.

This wouldn’t be the first time Windhorst received a talking-to for comments he’s made.