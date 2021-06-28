 Skip to main content
Jusuf Nurkic will leave Blazers too if Damian Lillard is traded?

June 28, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Jusuf Nurkic

Damian Lillard could be starting a major cascading effect within the Portland Trail Blazers.

In an interview this week with Bosnian outlet Klix.ba, Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic indicated that he would leave the team too if Lillard gets traded.

“I don’t know what has changed with Lillard in these two days,” said Nurkic, according a rough translation. “As far as I know, the man stays there. But if he goes, then I leave Portland as well. My opinion is that it would be stupid to let such a loyal man as Lillard go.”

Lillard, a lifelong Blazer since he was drafted by the team in 2012, caused mayhem this weekend with reports that he may seek a trade from Portland.

Nurkic just completed his fourth season with Lillard and the Blazers. He is under contract for $12 million next season (only $4 million of which is guaranteed) and can become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Portland’s offseason has already seen plenty of turmoil. Now Lillard’s potential trade request may cast a cloud over the rest of the roster as well.

