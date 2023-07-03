Report: At least 4 other teams have inquired about Damian Lillard trade

The Miami Heat are by far linked most to a Damian Lillard trade, but a new report suggests at least four other teams have reached out to the Portland Trail Blazers about a potential deal.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported Monday on the “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast that the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics all spoke to the Blazers about a potential Lillard trade, via Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report. The Heat have also previously spoken to Portland as well, as has been widely reported.

Several of these teams may simply be doing their due diligence and checking on what might be required to trade for Lillard. Portland’s goal is to land the best possible package in a Lillard deal, so it is certainly in their interest to attract suitors from elsewhere, if only to spark a possible bidding war.

Lillard wants the Heat, though he may be open to at least one other team. Ultimately, he does not have a no-trade clause, so he is mostly at the mercy of the Trail Blazers doing right by him in this instance.