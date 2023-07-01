Trail Blazers likely need third team to trade Damian Lillard to Heat

Damian Lillard wants to move to the Miami Heat, and the Heat want to make it happen. However, the Portland Trail Blazers also have a significant say in the situation.

Blazers GM Joe Cronin said Saturday that the team would do what is best for them in pursuit of winning while looking to accommodate Lillard’s trade request. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the belief around the league is that the Blazers will look for a “star-level return package” in a Lillard trade. That means the Blazers might need to get a third team involved in a trade.

Front offices talking to Portland today were left with impression that GM Joe Cronin is pursuing a star-level return package for Damian Lillard – and that Cronin plans to look well beyond the Miami Heat to find one. https://t.co/9NWtJN9JLm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

While it is unlikely that the Blazers will ship Lillard to a team he doesn’t want to be on just to spite him, Portland does have its own concerns here. Lillard does not have a no-trade clause, so in theory he cannot actually do anything to maneuver his way to the team of his choice. The Blazers would be doing themselves a disservice by not trying to get the best available deal.

The Heat are Lillard’s preferred landing spot and are motivated to do a deal. However, they are clearly going to have to impress Portland to make it happen.