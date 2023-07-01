 Skip to main content
Damian Lillard wants to be traded to 1 specific team

July 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Damian Lillard warms up before a game

Mar 19, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) participates in warmups before playing LA Clippers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard has requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, and he apparently has one specific team he is hoping to be dealt to.

Lillard reportedly told the Blazers that he wants to be traded to the Miami Heat.

In addition to the Heat, the Brooklyn Nets have been mentioned as a potential destination for Lillard.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski cited the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers as teams that could make runs at Lillard, in addition to Miami.

The Heat did not go all-in with their trade efforts for Bradley Beal, who ended up being acquired by the Phoenix Suns. Instead, the reigning Eastern Conference champions decided to wait out Lillard, who in the end requested a trade.

Much like Beal, Lillard had resisted the temptation to request a trade away from his original team. The 32-year-old guard has played 11 seasons for Portland, making seven All-Star teams. In an era where players constantly request trades away from smaller-market clubs and to contenders, Lillard bucked the trend and had stuck with Portland. Now he wants out, and Miami could be the beneficiary.

Damian Lillard Miami Heat
