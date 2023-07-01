Damian Lillard wants to be traded to 1 specific team

Damian Lillard has requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, and he apparently has one specific team he is hoping to be dealt to.

Lillard reportedly told the Blazers that he wants to be traded to the Miami Heat.

The Portland Trail Blazers have been informed that Damian Lillard wants a trade specifically to the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/CE2lJVcuod — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

In addition to the Heat, the Brooklyn Nets have been mentioned as a potential destination for Lillard.

Miami and Brooklyn are preferred destinations, sources say. https://t.co/qHiA3ICDDb — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2023

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski cited the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers as teams that could make runs at Lillard, in addition to Miami.

The Heat, Clippers and 76ers are three teams that will have interest in exploring trades for Lillard, sources tell ESPN. The Blazers are expected to value deals that would bring them back young players and draft assets. https://t.co/5KM6EF4RRT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

The Heat did not go all-in with their trade efforts for Bradley Beal, who ended up being acquired by the Phoenix Suns. Instead, the reigning Eastern Conference champions decided to wait out Lillard, who in the end requested a trade.

Much like Beal, Lillard had resisted the temptation to request a trade away from his original team. The 32-year-old guard has played 11 seasons for Portland, making seven All-Star teams. In an era where players constantly request trades away from smaller-market clubs and to contenders, Lillard bucked the trend and had stuck with Portland. Now he wants out, and Miami could be the beneficiary.