Damian Lillard announces his new gig after signing with Blazers

Damian Lillard has found another way to keep himself busy ahead of what’s likely to be a recovery year for the NBA All-Star.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard announced that he is stepping up as the general manager of the Weber State men’s basketball team. Lillard, a four-year Weber State alum, announced the news while hosting the Weber State Basketball Alumni Classic in Ogden, Utah.

“It’s something that, my relationship with coach (Eric) Duft and this program means a lot to me, and seeing the success of the program means a lot to me,” Lillard said in front of a packed gym, via the Standard-Examiner.

“I feel like I can do a lot to help the program be successful, to help the players even individually continue to grow their careers past college, that’s something that I’m passionate about.”

Lillard surprised most when he opted to reunite with the Blazers after being released by the Milwaukee Bucks last month. The move was reportedly driven by Damian’s desire to be close to his three children as he works his way back from a torn Achilles.

The Weber State Wildcats never made it to the NCAA Tournament during Lillard’s run with the team from 2008 to 2012. The squad did earn two March Madness bids in the four years after Damian’s departure.

Weber State has not made it back since 2016.

The nine-time All-Star has become a beloved figure in the City of Ogden over the past two decades, as evidenced by the unconventional statue built in Lillard’s honor.

