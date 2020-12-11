Kyrie Irving, Nets fined after star does not speak with media

Kyrie Irving declined to speak with the media for the Brooklyn Nets’ media day, and now he and the team are paying the price.

Irving and the Nets have been fined $25,000 by the league for violating rules about media access.

“The fines result from Irving’s refusal on several occasions this week to participate in team media availability,” the league said in a statement.

Irving may think that he is taking control of his narrative by refusing to speak with the media, but he’s not helping himself. Instead, he’s making more headlines, getting fined, and making himself and his team look bad.

Rather than cut them off entirely, Irving would be better served learning how to handle the media better. And as much as he likes to blame the media, his recent LeBron James headline cannot be blamed on any third party.