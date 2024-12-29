Report reveals whether D’Angelo Russell will be bought out by Nets after trade

D’Angelo Russell has a prime buyout opportunity from the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets, but it does not look like he will be taking it.

The former All-Star guard Russell was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday to the Nets as part of a four-player deal that got the Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith. Russell now returns to the team he spent two seasons with from 2017-19.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype subsequently reported on the chances of Russell receiving a buyout from Brooklyn. Scotto says that the two sides are not considering a buyout and that the plan is for Russell to play for the Nets.

Russell, 28, is on an expiring $18.7 million contract, which makes it much easier for him to potentially be bought out and sign with a contending team ahead of the playoffs. But that would also require Russell to give up some of his guaranteed money, and it does not look like he intends to do that.

As a Net during the 2018-19 campaign, Russell had his best overall year, averaging 21.1 points and 7.0 assists per game en route to his lone career All-Star appearance. Granted, Brooklyn is obviously a completely different team now with a new head coach, a new roster, and new goals. But given some of the other clear-out trades the Nets recently made, Russell should get an excellent chance over the next few months to showcase his value ahead of his free agency this summer.