Lakers trade D’Angelo Russell for former JJ Redick teammate

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired one of head coach JJ Redick’s former teammates in a big trade involving D’Angelo Russell.

The Lakers on Sunday agreed to trade Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. ESPN’s Shams Charania was the first to report the news.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a trade sending D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, sources told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/V175zGtmKW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 29, 2024

The Lakers created more flexibility with the trade, as ESPN’s Bobby Marks notes that L.A. is now $3.5 million below the second apron. They were previously just $30,000 below.

Finney-Smith and Redick were teammates on the Dallas Mavericks during the 2020-21 season, which ended up being Redick’s final year in the NBA. There had been rumblings for weeks that the Lakers had interest in the 31-year-old.

The 6-foot-7 Finney-Smith is known for his wing defense. He has averaged 10.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season. He is shooting 43.5% from three-point range, which is by far the best mark of his career.

Russell played for the Nets for two seasons earlier in his career. The former No. 2 overall pick averaged 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists in just 26.3 minutes per game with the Lakers this season. He lost his starting job earlier in the year and drew some criticism from Redick.