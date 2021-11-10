Danny Ainge could return to lead front office of Western Conference team?

Danny Ainge has only been retired from the front office game for a few months, but he could pull a Brett Favre if one particular opportunity arises.

SI’s Howard Beck said this week on “The Crossover NBA Show” that Ainge may be a candidate for general manager of the Portland Trail Blazers if a vacancy arises. Incumbent Blazers GM Neil Olshey is currently under investigation for alleged workplace misconduct.

“If Neil Olshey winds up getting forced out, do not be surprised to hear Danny Ainge, his name connected to that job,” said Beck. “I don’t know if Danny would take it. But I would expect Danny Ainge to be in the mix for a vacancy in Portland.”

Over the summer, the 62-year-old Ainge retired as president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics, naming Brad Stevens as his successor. He had worked in Boston’s front office since 2003, becoming one of the NBA’s most prominent executives.

Ainge has ties to Portland — he is a native of Eugene, Oreg. and even played for the Blazers for two seasons, including a Finals appearance in 1992. While Ainge was recently linked to a different team in the Western Conference, he has since denied that there was anything to that. A Portland homecoming might be too good of an opportunity for Ainge to pass up though.

H/T HoopsHype

Photo: Greg Cooper-USA TODAY Sports