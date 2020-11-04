Danny Green knows Lakers could trade him

Danny Green has been in the NBA for 11 seasons and knows that trade rumors are part of the job.

Green signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers last offseason. The team won the NBA championship in his first season and is facing possibly several changes for next season. 10 of their players are free agents and could leave. Then there is Green, who could be a trade target. He doesn’t seem to mind the rumors.

“It’s been almost 10 years now me hearing about trade rumors,” Green said on his Inside the Green Room podcast. “You ignore the noise. If it happens, it happens. (Rob Pelinka) is a respectful guy. I’m sure he’ll give me a call. I understand the nature of the business. Everybody is going to get better. Everybody’s looking to make moves and get better, so we need to do that as well.

“Hopefully, part of that process is still keeping me here. I think we bring everybody back and we do what we did this year and hopefully not in a bubble. I think the group that we have is special.”

Green thinks the Lakers are in good shape for next season.

“It’s going to be hard to bring back all 10 free agents. But if we bring back the majority with the nucleus that we have now, I still believe we have the potential to do something great.”

Green averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 threes per game last season. He has now won championships in back-to-back seasons and has three rings during his career, despite missing a big shot in this year’s NBA Finals.

