76ers’ Danny Green out for remainder of Hawks series with calf injury

June 12, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to have to navigate some significant injury issues if they are going to make a deep playoff run.

The Sixers announced Saturday that starting forward Danny Green suffered a right calf strain in Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks. Green will be re-evaluated in two weeks, meaning he will definitely miss the remainder of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

That timeline means, at best, Green won’t be back until the middle of the Eastern Conference Finals, if the Sixers get that far. They did win comfortably in Atlanta Friday night, taking back home court and gaining a 2-1 advantage in the series.

There are real concerns for Philadelphia, though. Green is a starter and a calming presence for the Sixers, and his record as a three-time NBA champion makes him the most experienced playoff performer on the team. The likes of Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz will likely be asked to step up, and while they have their merits, they lack Green’s experience and stability.

The good news for Philadelphia is that Joel Embiid’s knee is holding up for now. However, as Doc Rivers recently warned, that is on a day-to-day basis as well.

