Danny Green calls out 76ers for recent play despite win streak

On the surface, the Philadelphia 76ers look to be hitting their stride just ahead of the playoffs. Veteran wing Danny Green, however, doesn’t see things the same way.

Green criticized the team’s recent play following Philadelphia’s 109-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, saying the team’s recent play is not good enough to win a championship.

“Not well,” Green said, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Not our type of basketball. We’re getting wins, but I don’t like the way we’ve been getting them. We’ve got to be more locked in. I’m not saying that to disrespect — any team can win on any given night. They’re very talented teams regardless. But these teams are not 100 percent healthy; they don’t have everybody.

“If we’re going to play like the No. 1 team in the East or a championship contender, a team that wants to be the last team standing with the potential we can play, we need to do a lot better. I think when guys see these teams, they feel like, ‘All right, we only need to play offense.'”

Green has a point. Though the Sixers have won seven in a row, a few of them were unconvincing. Philadelphia narrowly held off the Pelicans on Friday even though New Orleans was missing both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. They also needed overtime last Sunday to see off a San Antonio Spurs team that was resting several key players, including DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray.

In the past, the 76ers have been accused of lacking experience, having mentality issues, and struggling with team chemistry. Green, who has won three NBA titles with three teams, definitely won’t allow that to creep back in. It might be exactly what the Sixers need to put a run together, and Green calling that out before the playoffs start can only help.