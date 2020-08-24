Report: Sixers players questioned Brett Brown over matchups, accountability

With the Philadelphia 76ers getting swept in their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, some of the issues surrounding head coach Brett Brown are now coming to light.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported Saturday that Sixers players often questioned Brown’s gameplan for specific matchups. Haynes also says that there was a lack of trust in the locker room and an inability to hold players accountable. Specifically, Al Horford stated before the NBA hiatus that he was frustrated with his lack of a defined role. Brown’s inconsistency with Matisse Thybulle’s minutes also reportedly left some wondering if he had any beef with the rookie.

The 59-year-old Brown, whose contract runs through the 2021-22 season, has coached the Sixers since 2013. While he became a respected figure for his contributions to “The Process” rebuilding era, Brown has struggled in recent years to elevate the roster to that of a legitimate title contender.

The expectation now is that Brown will likely lose his job. Granted, the Sixers were obviously not at full strength with the injury to Ben Simmons earlier this month. But the combination of a first-round sweep and the apparently pervasive culture issues may ultimately seal Brown’s fate.