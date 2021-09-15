Former top-five pick Dante Exum attempting to revive NBA career with this team

One-time top-five pick Dante Exum has had his NBA career derailed by injuries, but is getting the chance to prove himself once again.

Exum is signing a three-year non-guaranteed contract with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN’s Tim McMahon. The incentive-laden deal could be worth up to $15 million.

Sources: Rockets and PG Dante Exum are close to agreeing to creatively structured deal that would be three years, nonguaranteed and heavy on incentives that fall under "likely bonuses" definition. Deal would be worth up to about $15M, roughly half of which would be incentives. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 15, 2021

Because the incentives would officially be considered likely bonuses, they would be included in outgoing salary if Dante Exum were to be traded. Per sources, incentives discussed are based on Exum's average minutes and plus-minus in games played. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 15, 2021

The 26-year-old Exum skipped college and was picked fifth overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2014 NBA Draft. He played all 82 games as a rookie, but tore his ACL playing for Australia in August 2015. Further injuries to his knee, shoulder, and ankle have limited him to just 97 NBA games in the last four seasons.

Exum averaged 9 points and 20.6 minutes per game for Australia in the Olympics, hinting that he could still contribute in the NBA. A rebuilding Rockets team would be a good place to do it, as he should have ample opportunity to play. The Rockets will want Exum to succeed too, considering he’s the only player they acquired in the infamous James Harden trade still on the roster.