Former top-five pick Dante Exum attempting to revive NBA career with this team

September 15, 2021
by Grey Papke

One-time top-five pick Dante Exum has had his NBA career derailed by injuries, but is getting the chance to prove himself once again.

Exum is signing a three-year non-guaranteed contract with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN’s Tim McMahon. The incentive-laden deal could be worth up to $15 million.

The 26-year-old Exum skipped college and was picked fifth overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2014 NBA Draft. He played all 82 games as a rookie, but tore his ACL playing for Australia in August 2015. Further injuries to his knee, shoulder, and ankle have limited him to just 97 NBA games in the last four seasons.

Exum averaged 9 points and 20.6 minutes per game for Australia in the Olympics, hinting that he could still contribute in the NBA. A rebuilding Rockets team would be a good place to do it, as he should have ample opportunity to play. The Rockets will want Exum to succeed too, considering he’s the only player they acquired in the infamous James Harden trade still on the roster.

