Darren Collison coming out of retirement to sign with Warriors?

Darren Collison already played for multiple teams in the Pacific Division, and now he could be coming out of retirement to suit up for another.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported Monday that the veteran guard will work out this week for the Golden State Warriors. Haynes also retweeted a post from his brother Mark, a Warriors reporter for ClutchPoints, adding that Collison accepting workouts does not necessarily mean that he is returning to the NBA.

The 34-year-old Collison previously played for the Sacramento Kings and the LA Clippers in the Warriors’ Pacific Division. He averaged 11.2 points and 6.0 assists per game in the 2018-19 season, Collison’s last in the NBA before he decided to retire to focus on his faith.

Collison had previously entertained a comeback bid but even admitted that it was not particularly serious. This time around though, he appears to be more open to the possibility, which would be an intriguing one with the Warriors as Stephen Curry’s potential backup.