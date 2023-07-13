Darvin Ham makes bold prediction about Austin Reaves

The Los Angeles Lakers made re-signing Austin Reaves one of their top offseason priorities, and head coach Darvin Ham believes that decision is going to pay huge dividends.

Ham spoke about Reaves during a recent appearance on the “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast with NBA reporters Chris Haynes and Marc Stein. The coach made the bold prediction that Reaves will be named an All-Star at some point in the near future.

“I’m putting it on record right now — Austin Reaves will be an All-Star at some point soon,” Ham said. “I think being invited to the World Cup team is the first step in that direction. Everything you saw last year … the kid is a flat-out competitor, one of the greatest human beings you could ever be around. He’s always fun and keeps things simple but yet works at his craft. He’s fearless in the biggest of moments.”

Ham also expressed confidence that Reaves will help the Lakers win a title.

“My plan is to continue to feature him. He’s our starting 2 guard. I think there’s a lot more levels he’s gonna to get to before it’s all said and done. He’ll be an All-Star and a world champion,” Reaves added.

Reaves returned to the Lakers on a 4-year, $56 million deal, which was the maximum the team could offer the restricted free agent without having to match an outside offer sheet. There were reports that L.A. would have spent much more to keep Reaves, so the contract now looks like a bargain.

Ham clearly has a ton of faith in Reaves, which helps explain why the Lakers have big plans for the 25-year-old next season.