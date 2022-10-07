Ex-Warrior blasts players, coaches for not stopping Draymond Green

Draymond Green looks pretty bad after a video surfaced of him punching teammate Jordan Poole in the face during practice on Wednesday, but one former Golden State Warriors player feels the entire team is to blame.

An initial report claimed Green and Poole had a physical altercation and that Green “forcefully” struck the 23-year-old. That turned out to be an understatement. A video that was released on Friday showed Green walk up to Poole and get in his face, which led to Poole shoving Green. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year then threw a haymaker directly to Poole’s jaw.

David West, who played for the Warriors from 2016-2018 and won two championships with the team, saw a lot of things wrong with the incident. For starters, West thinks the person who leaked the footage should be fired. He also said the “chumps on the sideline” should have stepped in when they saw Green walking toward Poole.

Fire whoever leaked that video. Got a whole bunch of mofos who can't be trusted. Everybody wrong. As soon as Dray start walking somebody supposed to get in front of him..looks like the video guys and support staff got more heart than some of then chumps on the sideline — David West (@D_West30) October 7, 2022

It was certainly bizarre how many players and staff members stood around even after Green decked Poole. Though, they probably did not even have time to process everything with how quickly the situation seemed to escalate.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Green has apologized to the team and will be disciplined internally. The NBA typically does not get involved when two players from the same team get into an altercation.