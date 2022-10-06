Warriors GM dismisses 1 part of Draymond Green report

Draymond Green apologized to his teammates on Thursday for his altercation with teammate Jordan Poole the day before.

On Wednesday night, a report came out saying that Green had been in a physical altercation with Poole and struck the guard during the team’s practice. A subsequent report suggested that Poole had been annoying his teammates and that the young player had changed in anticipation of receiving a big contract from the team.

Warriors executive Bob Myers spoke with reporters on Thursday and shared that Green showed up in the morning to apologize to the team for his actions. Myers said Green would be disciplined internally for the incident. The executive also dismissed the report about finances having anything to do with the matter.

“I don’t think this is related to who’s getting paid and who isn’t,” Myers said.

Myers also said he didn’t think this would affect the team.

“This isn’t our first thing that’s happened … first sense of adversity. Don’t like going through it, but it’s part of the NBA, and it’s part of sports.”

Myers can say this won’t affect the team, but it’s certainly not a good way to begin a season. The Warriors had a blowup between Green and Kevin Durant a few years ago. They ended up losing in the NBA Finals that year, and Durant departed for Brooklyn over the offseason.