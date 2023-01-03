Deandre Ayton goes viral for bizarre pregame workout

It is only the second day of 2023, but we may have already seen the most unserious workout of the year.

Video went viral on Monday of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton’s extremely bizarre warmup session before a game against the New York Knicks. Ayton attempted over a dozen shots from beyond halfcourt … all while shooting underhanded (a.k.a. granny style). Check out the odd clip.

Deandre Ayton getting that pregame work in 💪😤 pic.twitter.com/hbpb9YkQ9O — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) January 2, 2023

Ayton, who missed on every single attempt from every single angle, was obviously just horsing around. There is absolutely no game situation that will call for a shot attempt like that one, Rick Barry be darned.

It turns out that Ayton probably should have practiced his regular three-point tries instead. He also was mocked during the game (which Phoenix lost badly 102-83) for a horrifying airball from the top of the arc.

"That looked like one of Mitchell Robinson's free throws." Wally Szczerbiak after Deandre Ayton airballed a three-point shot 😂pic.twitter.com/Q7BygOJE4g — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 2, 2023

Jokes aisde, it could have been worse for Ayton. At least he was not like this other NBA big who looked just as awkward warming up from a lot closer.